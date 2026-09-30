Reem Al Hashimy participates in 'Pathways to Peace' International Conference in Toronto

TORONTO, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and the Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to Ukraine, participated in “Pathways to Peace: The Second International Conference on the Return of Children, Detained Civilians and Prisoners of War,” which was held in Toronto, Canada, from 28 to 29 September 2026.

Al Hashimy was received by Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, who expressed appreciation for the UAE’s humanitarian efforts and successful mediation in facilitating the release of captives between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

The two sides discussed mechanisms to strengthen cooperation and coordination on Ukraine. In addition, the two sides focused on the growing momentum in UAE–Canada relations following the conclusion of negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), as well as opportunities to further expand bilateral economic ties.

The conference brought together foreign ministers and high-level representatives of countries and international organisations, building on the outcomes of the Ministerial Meeting on the Human Dimension of Ukraine's 10-Point Peace Formula, which was held in Montreal in October 2024, and reviewing progress achieved under the Montreal Pledge.

During the conference, participants discussed practical steps to secure the release, safe return and reintegration of prisoners of war, detained civilians and children, guided by the principles of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, and emphasised on the importance of collective work and the work of mediators for enabling the conditions for their return.

As part of the conference proceedings, the UAE also participated in a session on “Advancing Humanitarian Access, Safe Return and Reintegration for Ukrainian Prisoners of War.” The UAE’s participation reaffirmed its readiness to facilitate further exchanges in coordination with all parties and fellow mediators, and its commitment to supporting all efforts toward a just and lasting peace.

The UAE has facilitated 26 rounds of prisoner exchanges, bringing the total number of captives exchanged between the two countries through UAE-mediated efforts to 7997. The UAE has also hosted two sessions of trilateral peace talks between the United States, Ukraine, and Russia in Abu Dhabi in January and February 2026.

The UAE's engagement extends beyond mediation to sustained humanitarian and economic support for Ukraine. On the humanitarian front, the UAE has provided medical, food and energy support, as well as generators, laptops, and school supplies, through relief flights and sea shipments, and is working with European partners to advance educational continuity and economic resilience in Ukraine.

This commitment is also reflected in the UAE’s economic partnership with Ukraine. The two countries signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2025, underscoring confidence in Ukraine's resilience and long-term role in global food security, logistics, and investment.

On the sidelines of the conference, also held a series of meetings with senior officials and parliamentarians from Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Norway, and Canada.

The meetings focused on further avenues for cooperation on humanitarian and development projects in support of the Ukrainian people, as well as ways to advance bilateral relations across various fields.

She underscored the UAE’s commitment to continuing all efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, reiterating the UAE’s call for diplomacy, dialogue and de-escalation.

Al Hashimy was accompanied by a delegation that included Abdulrahman Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Canada, and a number of senior government officials.