El-Sisi: Constants of Egypt’s foreign policy include supporting, safeguarding security, stability of Arab Gulf states

CAIRO, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed that supporting and safeguarding the security and stability of the Arab Gulf states is one of the constants of Egypt’s foreign policy, stressing the need to maintain freedom of navigation in maritime corridors in accordance with international law.

Speaking during a government meeting, President El-Sisi also affirmed that the Egyptian state is making every necessary effort to de-escalate tensions in the region and prevent a renewed outbreak of fighting.

He reiterated that Egypt’s strategic choice is peace and that the Palestinian cause remains the central issue in the Middle East.

He stressed that the failure to resolve it is a cause of instability in the region and that the two-state solution represents the path towards achieving lasting peace and stability.