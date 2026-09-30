OpenAI debuts Dots AI agents in challenge to Meta's Muse agent

SAN FRANCISCO, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- OpenAI launched Dots at its annual Developer Day ​in San Francisco on Tuesday. A high-powered AI agent, Dots is designed to perform tasks for users over long periods via connections to 4,000 apps via ChatGPT.

According to OpenAI, users will start with a single Dot, name it and customize it for themselves. The company says that in the future, it imagines users having whole teams of Dots working together for them.

OpenAI's Dots comes weeks after Meta (META) debuted its popular Muse AI agent.

The Dots agents aim to ‌capitalize on growing demand for agents that can handle everyday work with little supervision.

CEO Sam Altman said dots has been "safety tested" and was powered by its model that ⁠most closely follows human directions, GPT-6 Astra.

"We believe (the agent) is going to feel like a whole new way to work with ​AI. This is the real deal version of AI that we've always imagined for ourselves," Altman said at the event, which had around 2,500 in-person attendees.

Dots can manage projects as they evolve, such as updating a sales proposal when customer needs change, and building a working demo for review. Users can communicate with dots on Slack and Teams, and the agents can draw on OpenAI's Codex and ChatGPT Work tools to research, analyze data, prepare documents ​and build software.