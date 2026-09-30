Boeing wins $20 billion US Navy contract for next-generation fighter jet

WASHINGTON, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) – Boeing has been selected to build the US Navy's next-generation strike fighter, the Pentagon said ‌on Tuesday.

Boeing won the development contract, worth $20 billion, for the F/A-XX" programme.

The new platform, designated the F/A-XX, is engineered to operate from naval aircraft carriers starting in the 2030s.

Under the agreement, Boeing will deliver multiple test aircraft designed for ground, airworthiness, systems, and weapons integration evaluation as part of the Navy's Next Generation Air Dominance initiative.