European stocks close lower

BRUSSELS, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- European stock markets closed lower on Tuesday, as a rise in bond yields—which dampened risk appetite—overshadowed gains made by technology stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended the session down 0.1%, relinquishing earlier gains, while most European stock exchanges also fell.

Most sectors on the STOXX 600 declined, with major bank stocks dropping 0.5%. The energy and food & beverage sectors were the hardest hit, each falling 1.4%, whereas technology stocks rose 2.5% to reach a one-month high, leading the sectoral gains.