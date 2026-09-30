SpaceX’s latest Starship engine failure could affect Nasa’s Moon mission programme

WASHINGTON, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Starship engine failure that ⁠nearly ⁠foiled the orbital debut of SpaceX's next-generation spacecraft on its ⁠14th uncrewed test flight may complicate NASA's ability to meet its time frame for astronaut missions to the moon, Reuters reported.

Starship, designed in part ​to carry large payloads to space, is one of two vehicles vying to become the first craft that NASA will use as early as 2028 to land humans on the moon and bring them safely ‌home, a feat last achieved in 1972 at the ‌end of the Apollo era.

While Starship accomplished a number of key objectives in its latest test launch from Texas on Monday, the mission was cut short by several hours after a malfunction of ⁠its propulsion system.

Despite the ⁠unexpected shutdown of one of its three main Raptor engines following Starship separation from its lower-stage booster rocket, ​flight controllers proceeded with sending the spacecraft to orbit for its first-ever commercial satellite deployment.