Morocco's king appoints first woman prime minister

RABAT, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- King Mohammed VI of Morocco appointed Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri on Tuesday as Morocco's first woman prime minister after her Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) came out on top in a September 23 parliamentary election, the royal palace said.
The king asked El Mansouri to form a new government, the palace said in a statement.
She was appointed under Article 47 of the Moroccan Constitution, which requires the King to choose the head of government from the party winning the most seats.
Her center-right Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) secured 97 out of 395 seats in the September 23, 2026, parliamentary elections.