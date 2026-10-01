UAE top Group B after Qatar draw, set up Gulf Cup semi-final with Oman

JEDDAH, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE national football team booked their place in the semi-finals of the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup after a 1-1 draw with Qatar at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Wednesday.

The result saw the UAE finish top of Group B with seven points, ahead of Qatar on goal difference, setting up a semi-final clash with Group A runners-up Oman. Qatar, who finished second, will face Group A winners Saudi Arabia.

Qatar took the lead through Almoez Ali in the 33rd minute before Ali Saleh struck the equaliser for the UAE four minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Both semi-finals will be played on Saturday. The UAE will take on Oman at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City at 22:30 UAE time, while Saudi Arabia will face Qatar at King Abdullah Sports City at 19:55 UAE time.