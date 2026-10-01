Wall Street ends mixed; S&P 500, Nasdaq post quarterly gains

NEW YORK, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Wall Street ended mixed on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite advancing while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average declined.

The S&P 500 fell 18.13 points, or 0.23 percent, to close at 7,652.71, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 66.46 points, or 0.25 percent, to 26,864.00. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 431.84 points, or 0.84 percent, to 50,918.08.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq recorded gains for a second consecutive quarter and for the fifth time in the past six quarters, while the Dow posted its second quarterly decline in three quarters, according to Reuters.