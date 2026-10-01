Three Syrian power plants offline after gas pipeline explosion

DAMASCUS, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Three power plants in Syria went offline following an explosion on a gas pipeline at the Tishreen thermal power plant, disrupting gas supplies needed to operate the facilities, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The Syrian Electricity Company said in a statement on Wednesday that a fire caused by the explosion was still burning, while specialist teams continued to deal with the incident.

The company said the shutdown of the three plants would temporarily reduce electricity generation and increase power rationing hours due to the decline in available generating capacity

It added that further updates on the status of the plants and electricity supplies would be announced as developments unfold.