Pennsylvania reports 943 measles cases

PENNSYLVANIA, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Pennsylvania has recorded 943 measles cases across 39 counties this year, as the outbreak of the highly contagious disease continues to spread, Reuters reported.

Pennsylvania health officials said on Wednesday that an unvaccinated person in Lancaster County had died after contracting measles, bringing the state's number of measles-associated deaths this year to five.

The state had reported 903 cases on Monday, according to Reuters.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), however, had confirmed two measles-related deaths nationwide as of Tuesday. The difference reflects differing methods used by state and federal authorities to classify deaths associated with the disease.

Pennsylvania considers a death to be measles-associated when a person with an active measles infection dies within 30 days of the onset of symptoms and meets specified clinical and laboratory criteria, unless the death resulted from an unrelated cause.

The United States had recorded 3,659 confirmed measles cases this year as of 24th September, according to CDC data.