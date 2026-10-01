US economy grows 2.2% in second quarter, beating expectations

WASHINGTON, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The US economy grew at an annualised rate of 2.2 percent in the second quarter of 2026, according to the third estimate released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

The latest estimate represented an upward revision of 0.7 percentage point from the previous estimate, primarily reflecting updated data on investment, consumer spending and government spending. Consumer spending, investment and exports contributed to the increase in real GDP.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 5.0 percent in the second quarter, while the PCE price index excluding food and energy rose 3.3 percent.