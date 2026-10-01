Google unveils flagship model for Gemini 4 generation

SAN FRANCISCO, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Google on Wednesday unveiled a new advanced artificial intelligence model called “Argon”, which will anchor its next generation of Gemini 4 models.

A Google spokesperson said Argon was larger than the company's previous line of top-tier “Pro” models, describing it as its most performant model yet built for complex workloads and saying it was comparable to frontier models on key coding and cybersecurity benchmarks.

Google said it was providing the model to select cybersecurity partners, without giving a timeline for its public release, Reuters reported. The company also said it had no plans to release Gemini 3.5 Pro, which had previously been scheduled for June.