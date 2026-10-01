Attorney General of Switzerland praises organisation of 'UN Congress on Crime Prevention'

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Stefan Blättler, Attorney General of Switzerland, commended the outstanding organisation of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in Abu Dhabi, expressing his appreciation to the UAE and the Ministry of Justice for their considerable efforts in organising and hosting the event.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Congress, which concludes today, Blättler said the event had been highly successful and exceptionally well organised, commending the efforts of the organisers in Abu Dhabi to bring together participants from around the world.

He voiced confidence in the continuation of such conferences, noting that the first international congress on crime was held in Geneva in 1955. He added that, more than seven decades later, the world is increasingly aware of the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation and the development of joint strategies to combat organised crime.

Blättler stressed that tackling organised crime requires continued meetings and direct communication among specialists and officials, helping to build professional relationships, exchange views, understand different positions and identify shared priorities at the global level.