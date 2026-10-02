Arab League condemns Israeli settlers’ storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

CAIRO, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) – The Arab League has condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by more than 1,300 Israeli settlers and the performance of religious rituals in its courtyards, warning against attempts to alter the mosque’s established historical and legal status quo.

In a statement on Thursday, the League warned that repeated incursions were aimed at creating new realities that could pave the way for the temporal and spatial division of the mosque. It held the Israeli occupation authorities responsible for the escalation and its repercussions for security and stability in the region.

The Arab League called on the international community and the UN Security Council to take urgent action to halt the attacks, protect holy sites and ensure freedom of worship.