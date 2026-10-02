GOTECH 2026 concludes in Dubai, attracting 2,600 participants from 70 countries

DUBAI, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Gas & Oil Technology Conference and Exhibition (GOTECH 2026) concluded at Dubai World Trade Centre following three days of technical sessions and high-level discussions that brought together energy leaders, industry experts, researchers and technology companies from around the world.

Hosted by Dragon Oil in collaboration with the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), GOTECH 2026 was held under the theme “Energising the Future through Leadership, Innovation, Sustainability, AI, and Talent,” with a strong focus on artificial intelligence, innovation, sustainability, operational efficiency and talent development.

Abdulkarim Ahmed AlMaazmi, Chairperson of GOTECH 2026 and Chief Executive Officer of Dragon Oil, said: “The strong global participation at GOTECH 2026 reflects the importance of collaboration and knowledge exchange in advancing a more innovative, efficient and sustainable energy industry. We believe technology and AI create their greatest impact when combined with human expertise and talent capable of turning innovation into tangible results.”

The event welcomed more than 2,600 participants representing 1,206 companies from 70 countries, alongside 40 exhibitors and 11 sponsors. The conference also received approximately 1,300 technical papers from around the world, with 250 selected for presentation and discussion across 52 specialised sessions.

The technical programme addressed key priorities shaping the future of the energy sector, including artificial intelligence, machine learning and digital transformation, alongside well integrity, sustainable well design, water injection, reservoir analysis, carbon dioxide leakage monitoring and operational optimisation in complex environments.

The final day highlighted advanced applications of AI and digital technologies, including solutions to optimise operational shutdowns, predict geothermal energy potential, detect downhole obstructions in gas wells and identify internal valve leakage. Sessions also explored the use of AI and data analytics to improve equipment-failure diagnostics and enhance operational efficiency.

GOTECH 2026 also featured high-level discussions with industry leaders and CEOs on the future of the oil and gas industry and the global forces shaping the sector. Dedicated sessions examined the future of the Caspian energy landscape, with participation from representatives of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

As part of its commitment to developing the next generation of energy professionals, GOTECH 2026 hosted a dedicated university student programme involving 30 students from the UAE over three days, providing exposure to the energy industry and encouraging them to explore future career opportunities in the sector.

The International Association of Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP) also participated in a session addressing sustainability challenges, pollution and emissions reduction, and the importance of developing an integrated energy system capable of meeting future energy demand.

GOTECH 2026 concluded by reinforcing the importance of turning knowledge into application, innovation into impact, and collaboration into sustainable value, supporting an energy industry that is more efficient, innovative and equipped to respond to evolving technological and operational demands.