WHO issues new guidance on heat risks at mass gatherings

NEW YORK, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) – The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued new guidance to prevent and manage heat-related illness at mass gatherings, warning that extreme heat poses a growing threat to health, safety and event operations.

WHO said heat-related illness at major sporting, religious and cultural events has become a significant public health and operational risk, affecting spectators, attendees, volunteers and workers.

An evidence review covering studies published between 1980 and 2025 documented nearly half a million medical encounters at mass gatherings, including more than 22,000 heat-related illnesses. Well-organised on-site medical systems were able to treat more than 90 percent of patients at event venues, reducing pressure on hospitals and ambulance services.

“Extreme heat is an increasing threat to health, safety and operational continuity in mass gatherings,” said Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme. WHO estimates that heat-related deaths have increased by 63 percent since the 1990s, with an average of 546,000 deaths annually between 2012 and 2021.

The new resources, titled Prevention and management of heat-related illness at mass gatherings, recommend measures including accessible safe drinking water, cooling infrastructure, schedule adjustments, crowd-flow management, workforce protection, public communication, real-time surveillance, and well-prepared on-site medical services.