Oil jumps 4%; Brent settles at $102.31

NEW YORK, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) – Oil prices jumped more than $4 pb at settlement on Thursday after a report said the United States was sending additional troops and another aircraft carrier to the Middle East, while China suspended oil product exports, fuelling concerns that global fuel shortages could worsen.

The new front-month December Brent crude futures contract settled at $102.31 a barrel, up $4.28, or 4.37 percent. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled at $92.87 a barrel, up $2.45, or 2.71 percent.