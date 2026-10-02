Gold rises to $4,165 after softer US inflation dampens rate hike expectations

NEW YORK, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) – Gold prices edged higher on Thursday after softer-than-expected US inflation data reduced expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates this month.

Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to US$4,165.29 per ounce, while US gold futures for December delivery settled 0.4 percent higher at $4,202.30.

Among other precious metals, spot silver gained 0.2 percent to $60.51 per ounce and platinum rose 0.1 percent to $1,707.56, while palladium fell 2.2 percent to $1,178.57.