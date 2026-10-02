SpaceX launches four astronauts to ISS for human health research

WASHINGTON, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) – A SpaceX rocket lifted off from Florida on Thursday carrying two US astronauts, a Canadian astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut to the International Space Station (ISS) for a science mission focused on human health and performance in orbit.

The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket, carrying an autonomously operated Crew Dragon capsule with the four-member crew, launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Florida’s Atlantic coast.

The four crew members will be welcomed aboard the ISS by its seven current occupants, including the four members of Crew-12, who are due to return to Earth soon after a mission lasting more than seven months.

The new arrivals will focus on biomedical and human-performance studies, including research into how microgravity affects blood circulation and clotting, as well as collecting health data to inform future space missions.