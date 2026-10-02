Korea's consumer prices up 2.9% in September

SEOUL, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's consumer prices rose 2.9 percent in September from a year earlier, data showed Friday, with energy costs remaining elevated while prices for agricultural goods declined.

Consumer price growth returned to the 2 percent levels in September, slowing from a 3.1 percent on-year rise posted in August, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics.

In September, diesel prices rose sharply by 20 percent, and gasoline prices shot up 11.8 percent.

Korea relies heavily on imports to meet its energy needs.