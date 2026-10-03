Wall Street closes higher as rate-hike expectations ease

NEW YORK, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) – Wall Street closed higher on Friday, ending the trading week on a positive note as weaker-than-expected US employment data reduced expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at its October policy meeting.

Preliminary data showed the S&P 500 rose 57.93 points, or 0.76 percent, to 7,724.38, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 319.73 points, or 1.19 percent, to 27,191.33.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 260.15 points, or 0.51 percent, to 51,186.71.