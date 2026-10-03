Eurozone inflation reaches three-year high of 3.8% in September

BRUSSELS, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) – Euro area annual inflation is expected to have risen to 3.8 percent in September, up from 3.2 percent in August, reaching its highest level in three years, according to a flash estimate released by Eurostat on Friday.

The statistical office of the European Union said energy recorded the highest annual rate among the main components of inflation, rising to 18.8 percent in September from 14.3 percent in August. Services inflation increased to 3.2 percent from 3.0 percent, while food, alcohol and tobacco inflation rose to 1.4 percent from 1.1 percent.

Inflation for non-energy industrial goods eased slightly to 1.1 percent from 1.2 percent in August.

Meanwhile, core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, edged up to 2.5 percent from 2.4 percent in the previous month.