Appendix removal linked to lower colorectal cancer risk: Study

WASHINGTON, 3rd October, 2026 (WAM) – Patients who had an inflamed appendix surgically removed were less likely to develop colorectal cancer later than those treated only with antibiotics, according to a study of more than 30,000 patients cited by Reuters.

The analysis found a 58 percent lower risk among patients who underwent surgery. Researchers examined records for 15,774 appendectomy patients and 15,295 treated with antibiotics alone, with colorectal cancer subsequently diagnosed in 0.7 percent and 1.7 percent of the two groups, respectively.

The findings were presented at an American College of Surgeons conference in Washington. Dr. Valentine Nfonsam, who led the research, said the appendix has a role in the gut's immune system and microbiome.

Nfonsam cautioned that the findings should not be interpreted as a reason for all patients with appendicitis to undergo surgery as a cancer-prevention measure. Antibiotics remain an important treatment option, he said, while further research is needed to examine links between appendicitis, microbiome changes, and cancer risk.