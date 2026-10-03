UAE Parliamentary Division to participate in 153rd IPU Assembly in Tanzania

ABU DHABI, 3rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council (FNC) to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), headed by Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Division, will participate in the 153rd IPU Assembly and the 218th session of the Governing Council, hosted by the National Assembly of the United Republic of Tanzania in Arusha from 5th to 9th October 2026.

The meetings will be held under the theme, "Enhancing good governance and empowering communities through inclusivity, trust and opportunities for all."

The General Debate will focus on the overall theme, providing a platform for delegates to deliberate, exchange views and galvanise parliamentary action. The Assembly will adopt resolutions on the emergency item and on the subject taken up by the Standing Committee on Democracy and Human Rights, entitled "Inclusive social development for all: Parliamentary strategies to promote the rights and empowerment of people living with disabilities". It is also expected to adopt an outcome document on the overall theme of the General Debate.

IPU statutory bodies, including the Governing Council, Standing Committees, Committee on the Human Rights of Parliamentarians and Committee on Middle East Questions, as well as the Forum of Women Parliamentarians and the Forum of Young Parliamentarians, will meet on the occasion.

Committee and working group discussions will also address military artificial intelligence, oversight of extractive industries, mental health, artificial intelligence and children's rights, artificial intelligence and the future of work, healthy food amid climate change, protection of mountain and ocean ecosystems, and a review of the United Nations Charter.

The Governing Council will elect a new IPU President in Arusha to succeed Dr. Tulia Ackson, whose three-year term ends in October 2026.