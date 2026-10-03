National Human Rights Institution submits input to UN Special Rapporteur on reducing prison overcrowding

ABU DHABI, 3rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) responded to a call for input from the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture, submitting substantive input on practical measures to reduce prison overcrowding.

The submission highlighted key practices and experiences implemented in the UAE and presented general recommendations at the international level, focusing on expanding non-custodial alternatives, improving conditions of detention, and strengthening correctional, rehabilitation and reintegration systems.

Dr. Salem Suhail Al Neyadi, Chairperson of the NHRI, said the submission is part of the “Empowerment Cycle,” the second term of the NHRI Board of Trustees, consolidating its institutional role and giving effect to its mandate. He added that it strengthens the NHRI’s engagement with regional and international mechanisms in accordance with the Paris Principles governing the work of national human rights institutions.

In its report, the NHRI said addressing overcrowding in penal and correctional institutions requires tackling the root causes of the high detention numbers and reducing unnecessary reliance on custodial sentences, rather than focusing solely on expanding capacity. It also stressed the importance of developing legal alternatives and ensuring safe, healthy and humane conditions of detention.

Dr. Al Neyadi said the submission highlighted UAE practices including community service, alternative penal measures, electronic monitoring and conditional release, in addition to education, training, rehabilitation and aftercare programmes aimed at supporting justice objectives and reducing recidivism.

The recommendations included expanding the use of non-custodial alternatives and electronic monitoring, developing the infrastructure of penal institutions, and expanding education and rehabilitation programmes, as well as healthcare, psychological, social and family services.

The NHRI also recommended adopting specialised measures for juveniles and People of Determination, accelerating the digital transformation of services provided to inmates, and adopting international indicators to measure the effectiveness of rehabilitation and the quality of detention conditions.

The report also reviewed the UAE's approach, encompassing legislation, criminal justice policies, judicial practices and correctional processes through to sustainable social reintegration while safeguarding human dignity.