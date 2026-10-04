Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Kazakhstan to boost cooperation in key sectors

ASTANA, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to Kazakhstan, led a UAE delegation on a visit to Kazakhstan, covering Almaty and Astana, to explore ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries across key sectors of mutual interest.

During the visit, Al Mazrouei participated in several high-level events and meetings.

He began his visit by attending the 30th Kazakhstan International Oil and Gas Exhibition and Conference, KIOGE 2026, held in Almaty from 30th September to 2nd October.

The event brought together more than 500 companies from 30 countries, alongside leading companies and institutions operating in the oil and gas sector.

KIOGE is one of Central Asia’s major specialised events for the oil and gas industry. It showcases the latest technologies and equipment used in oil extraction and processing, exploration, logistics, health and safety, as well as artificial intelligence and digitalisation solutions for the energy sector.

Al Mazrouei also participated in a roundtable session where he outlined key perspectives and trends, stressing the importance of strengthening international cooperation and coordinating efforts in the energy sector.

He highlighted the need to enhance the sector’s ability to adapt to rapidly evolving regional developments, support the sustainability and security of energy supplies, and prepare countries for future developments.

On the sidelines of the conference, Al Mazrouei met with Yerlan Akbarov, Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

They discussed several issues of mutual interest, particularly strengthening energy connectivity and integration, and explored prospects for further cooperation in the sector.

During his visit to Astana, a trilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the UAE, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to cooperate on the Central Asia–South Asia railway project.

The signing was attended by Zhanibek Zhumaevich Taizhanov, Vice Minister of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Maxkamov Ilxom Rustamovich, Minister of transport of Uzbekistan.

The MoU aims to strengthen railway connectivity between Central and South Asia, develop transport networks, facilitate trade and promote regional integration. It also highlights the role of transport infrastructure and trade corridors in supporting economic development and strengthening connectivity across the region.

During the visit, Al Mazrouei attended a roundtable on “Investment and Joint Business Opportunities between the Two Countries”, hosted by Renat Bekturov, Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre.

The meeting brought together representatives of government entities and private-sector institutions, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Ministry of Foreign Trade, Etihad Water and Electricity, Etihad Rail, Masdar, AD Ports Group, Presight, Emirates Minting Factory, EMA Power and ARH Global.

Participants reviewed the progress of ongoing projects between the two countries, discussed ways to support and expand mutual investments, and explored new cooperation opportunities in priority sectors.

The discussions aimed to broaden the economic partnership, create new opportunities for the private sector and advance shared objectives and interests.

Al Mazrouei also attended the opening of the Kazakhstan National AI Research University (NAIRU) in Astana, the first university specialising in artificial intelligence in Central Asia. The university was inaugurated by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan.

The opening marks a further step in the growing cooperation between the two countries in education, technology and innovation, as well as in developing national talent and preparing for the future needs of the labour market and knowledge-based economy.

Al Mazrouei concluded his visit with a meeting with President Tokayev, attended by Al Mansoori, Chairman of Abu Dhabi's Department of Health and CEO of G42 International, and Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Ariqi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, Al Mazrouei conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Tokayev, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for Kazakhstan and its people.

President Tokayev, in turn, asked Al Mazrouei to convey his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court and his wishes for continued development and prosperity for the UAE, its government and people.

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan and explored ways to strengthen and develop cooperation across various sectors of mutual interest, supporting the strategic partnership and opening new avenues for collaboration in promising fields.

The discussions also covered a number of priority projects and initiatives, particularly cooperation in infrastructure and transport, opportunities for joint projects with AD Ports Group, development of the Middle Corridor, and expanded collaboration in artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

Both sides stressed the importance of continuing joint efforts to advance strategic projects and strengthen mutual investments in support of shared objectives, sustainable development and economic integration.

President Tokayev, also commended the level of cooperation between the UAE and Kazakhstan in high-performance computing infrastructure, in collaboration with Presight.

He underscored the importance of further developing cooperation in advanced technology and artificial intelligence to serve the aspirations of both countries.

Al Mazrouei’s visit reflects the depth of relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan and their continued development across various areas of cooperation, particularly energy, infrastructure, transport, investment, technology and artificial intelligence.

It also underscores the two countries’ commitment to expanding their strategic partnership, strengthening mutual investments and joint projects, and supporting initiatives that advance shared interests and objectives while promoting economic and development integration between the two countries and across the region.