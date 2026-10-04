17 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Kenya

NAIROBI, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Seventeen people were killed and several others injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Kenya on Saturday, the National Transport and Safety Authority said.

The crash occurred in the Salama area, about 90 kilometres south-east of Nairobi, on the road linking the capital with the coastal city of Mombasa.

A security source said the victims were travelling to a religious shrine in a minibus carrying 14 passengers. The minibus was struck from behind by a lorry that had been pushed forwards by another lorry.