UAE coach: 'We achieved main objective, aim for better performance in Arabian Gulf Cup 27 final'

JEDDAH, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Zlatko Dalić, the Croatian head coach of the UAE's senior national football team, congratulated his players on reaching the final of the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup, "Khaleeji 27'' after securing a 1-0 victory over Oman in the semi-final.

He praised Oman’s performance, describing the team as strong and determined, fighting for every ball and every metre on the pitch.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Dalić said the UAE had achieved its most important objective by reaching the final, despite falling short of the performance level he had hoped for.

“We did not play our best match and missed some chances, particularly the penalty, but the most important thing for us is qualifying for the final,” he said.

“The match did not go as I expected, but my team and my players secured the win, and that is what matters most. I believe we can perform better, improve our style of play and create more chances. Our performance in the final will be better,” he added.

Commenting on the final against Saudi Arabia, Dalić said the hosts were a strong team and would have the backing of their home crowd, making the match a very difficult challenge.

“Saudi Arabia are a strong team and will play in front of their home fans, so it will be a very difficult match. I expect a tough encounter and a stadium packed with supporters. We have great respect for the Saudi team,” he said.