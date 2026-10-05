UAE’s HM Alchahine wins Qatar Arabian World Cup in Paris

PARIS, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) – UAE-owned HM Alchahine, owned by Helal Alalawi, claimed the Qatar Arabian World Cup (Group 1 PA) at ParisLongchamp on Sunday as part of the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe meeting.

Trained by Élisabeth Bernard and ridden by Italian jockey Cristian Demuro, HM Alchahine won the 2,000-metre race, worth €1 million, by three-quarters of a length.

Al Shaqab Racing’s Hajmah finished second, while Wathnan Racing’s Chdia took third. HM Alchahine completed the race in 2:13.84.

Helal Alalawi, his son and trainer Tahnoon Alalawi, Bernard and Demuro received the winner’s trophies at ParisLongchamp.

Tahnoon Alalawi said HM Alchahine’s latest international triumph in Paris added another achievement to UAE horse racing on the global stage, following a strongly contested race featuring an elite field.

He said a well-executed strategy between HM Alchahine and Demuro paved the way for the victory, with the horse reaching the finish comfortably clear of the runner-up.