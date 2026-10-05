Flávio Bolsonaro, Lula advance to runoff in Brazil presidential election

SÃO PAULO, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) – Brazilian Senator Flávio Bolsonaro will face President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a second-round presidential runoff after neither candidate secured the majority required to win Sunday's first-round vote.

Bolsonaro, the right-wing Liberal Party candidate, led Lula, his left-wing rival, as the vote count neared completion, outperforming expectations from most opinion polls, according to Reuters.

The two candidates will contest the runoff on 25th October after finishing ahead of 12 other presidential candidates.

The election campaign has focused heavily on concerns over the cost of living, corruption and public security.