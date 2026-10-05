NASA delays Crew-12 return over weather

WASHINGTON, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- NASA has delayed the return of its SpaceX Crew-12 mission from the International Space Station until no earlier than Wednesday, 7th October, due to unfavourable weather conditions.

The agency said the decision followed a review of weather and splashdown conditions off the coast of California. The crew is expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean off California on Thursday before being flown to NASA’s Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas.

The spacecraft had been scheduled to undock from the station on Monday. Crew-12 has spent nearly eight months in orbit since launching on 13th February.