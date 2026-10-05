UAE delegation strengthens technology cooperation with United States

WASHINGTON, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology, led a UAE delegation to Washington, DC, for a series of meetings with senior US government officials, leaders of research institutions and think tanks, and technology companies to advance the UAE–US partnership across advanced science and technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, space, and quantum computing.

The delegation included Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Government Cybersecurity Council, and Dr. Mohamed Alkhemairi, Executive Director of the Research and Development Ecosystem at the Advanced Technology Research Council, alongside representatives from the UAE Space Agency and Space42.

Omran Sharaf met with Michael Kratsios, Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, to discuss opportunities to advance the technological partnership between the two countries and exchange views on rapid developments in science and technology and opportunities to support shared interests.

Sharaf also met with Jacob Helberg, Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, and Adam Cassady, Ambassador-at-Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy at the US Department of State. The meetings addressed opportunities to expand cooperation in advanced artificial intelligence, quantum and secure technologies, cybersecurity, and trusted digital infrastructure, while also enhancing information sharing and preparedness for future technologies, including post-quantum cryptography.

His meetings with the US Department of Commerce focused on strengthening trade and technology cooperation, trade facilitation and export administration, and the recent US decision to elevate the UAE to Country Group A:5 status under the Export Administration Regulations (EAR).

The visit also included meetings with leading US think tanks, research institutions, and private-sector companies, including the Hudson Institute, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the US-UAE Business Council, the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), and IonQ, a quantum computing company. The discussions explored opportunities to develop partnerships in advanced technologies and strengthen cooperation among government entities, research institutions, and the private sector in both countries.

Omran Sharaf also participated in a discussion hosted by Johns Hopkins University, titled “Technology, Power and the New Global Order,” which examined the growing role of emerging technologies in shaping international relations and the global economy, as well as the importance of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, space, critical minerals, and strategic technologies in shaping the period ahead.

He affirmed that the UAE and the United States share a strong and enduring strategic partnership grounded in innovation, scientific and technological progress, and long-term investment. Sharaf highlighted the UAE’s commitment to further strengthening its position as an open, responsible, and trusted technology partner. He also underscored the importance of continued dialogue and coordination between the two countries and of strengthening partnerships among governments, research institutions, and the private sector to translate technological opportunities into practical and sustainable initiatives that advance shared interests and expand the horizons of the UAE–US partnership across priority sectors.