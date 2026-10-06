Euro hits 17-month low against dollar

NEW YORK, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The euro fell to a 17-month low against the dollar on Monday, as concerns over France's ability to rein in its budget deficit, coupled with last week's sharp bond-market sell-off, fuelled fears of a potential sovereign debt crisis in the eurozone.

The euro was down 0.37% at $1.1211, after falling as much as 0.8% to $1.116, its lowest level since May 2025.

The single currency recorded its fourth consecutive weekly decline against the dollar, losing 3.1% over the period in its longest weekly losing streak since May 2025.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against a basket of major currencies, rose 0.26% to 102.16, after touching 102.53, its highest level since 10th April, 2025.