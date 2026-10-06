MSF warns of worsening Ebola outbreak in DR Congo's North Kivu

KINSHASA, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) warned on Monday of an alarming surge in Ebola cases in North Kivu province in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, calling for an urgent increase in treatment capacity.

MSF said the Ebola outbreak in North Kivu has intensified dramatically since early September, with the province now accounting for nearly 40 percent of all newly confirmed cases nationwide.

With new hotspots emerging every week, treatment capacity remains largely insufficient to meet needs, putting both patients and entire communities at greater risk, the organisation said, warning that Ebola treatment facilities in North Kivu are operating at full capacity.