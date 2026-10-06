IPU meeting in Tanzania discusses parliamentary priorities

ARUSHA, Tanzania, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Mira Sultan Al Suwaidi, Vice Chairman of the Federal National Council Group in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), chaired a joint meeting with the heads of geopolitical groups, standing committees and other specialised IPU bodies, on behalf of IPU President Dr. Tulia Ackson.

The meeting was held as part of the 153rd IPU Assembly and related meetings, hosted by the National Assembly of the United Republic of Tanzania in Arusha from 5th to 9th October 2026.

Al Suwaidi highlighted the importance of the consultative platform in anticipating emerging issues, strengthening coordination among IPU bodies, helping implement its new strategy and setting priorities to enhance the effectiveness of international parliamentary action and support the participation of women and young people in various fields.

She also highlighted human rights as a priority in the IPU's work for 2026, reviewing key initiatives on disability-inclusive parliaments, the rights of parliamentarians, artificial intelligence, and the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment.

In her capacity as President of the IPU Standing Committee on Sustainable Development, Al Suwaidi also reviewed the Committee's key priorities for the coming period, foremost among them climate action and environmental sustainability, inclusive sustainable development and socioeconomic transformation, and technology, artificial intelligence and innovation for sustainable development.