Global Food Security Summit 2026 explores food system resilience; sees launch of Green Silk Road

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The first day of the Global Food Security Summit (GFSS) 2026 saw the launch of the Tanzania-UAE Green Silk Road Initiative, highlighting a new model for strengthening food security through integrated agricultural value chains, investment and cross-border collaboration.

Announced as a strategic partnership between Abu Dhabi National Investment and Development (ADID), the Tanzania Mercantile Exchange (TMX) and Tanzanian partners, the initiative aims to create a sustainable food security and economic corridor connecting Tanzania and the UAE, while linking production, processing, storage, logistics, trade and market access.

Shamsa Al Fahim, CEO of ADID, highlighted that food security today is no longer solely a question of supply, but of building resilient systems that produce, process, store and move food efficiently. She noted that the Green Silk Road is designed as an integrated value chain rather than simply a trade route, connecting agriculture, technology, investment and markets to create shared prosperity between Tanzania and the UAE.

Godfrey Malekano, CEO of TMX, highlighted Tanzania's significant agricultural potential and its ambition to become a future food basket for the Gulf region. He noted that Tanzania is seeking to build partnerships rather than request aid, pointing to the country's agricultural resources, production capacity and investment opportunities that can support food security, value-added processing and sustainable economic growth for both countries.

Held under the theme “Global Collaboration for Food Security for All,” the two-day summit examines the policies, partnerships and investments required to address the growing challenges facing food security worldwide.

International cooperation, food system resilience and investment-driven solutions were among the key themes discussed during the first day, with the summit exploring opportunities to strengthen global food security and advance more resilient and sustainable food systems.

Discussions during the opening day focused on strengthening international cooperation, enhancing food system resilience, advancing agricultural innovation and mobilising investment to support long-term food security and sustainable development.

The first day featured a ministerial address, keynote remarks and high-level panel discussions that highlighted the importance of coordinated action among governments, international organisations, financial institutions and the private sector in building more secure and sustainable food systems for future generations.

In a keynote address, Dr AbdulHakim Elwaer, Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for the Near East and North Africa at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), highlighted the importance of advancing water-efficient farming, strengthening local food production systems, improving cold-chain infrastructure and reducing food loss and waste through technology, innovation and increased public and private sector investment.

He noted that agricultural trade, social protection and cross-cutting policies must be aligned to make nutritious food and healthy diets more available and affordable. He added that FAO continues to support countries through policy advice, investment planning, technical assistance and capacity-building across food safety, climate adaptation, natural resource management and fisheries.

In his keynote titled “Food Security Through Synergies,” Saleh Abdullah Lootah, Chairman of the UAE Food and Beverage Manufacturers Group, stressed that food security should not be measured solely by production capacity, but by how reliable, sustainable and cost-effective the entire food system is.

The panel discussion, “Championing Food Equality Through Partnerships,” explored how governments, international organisations, development finance institutions, investors and the private sector can work together to create more equitable food systems.

Dina Saleh, Special Envoy for the Middle East at the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), emphasised that food security is one of the clearest tests of effective international cooperation.

Wagner Albuquerque de Almeida, Regional Industry Director for Manufacturing, Agribusiness and Services at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), highlighted that food insecurity is increasingly a challenge of affordability, access and distribution rather than food availability alone.

Samer Abdeljaber, Regional Director for the Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe at the World Food Programme (WFP), highlighted the growing impact of climate shocks, conflicts and market disruptions on food security across the region.

The panel discussion, “How the UAE is Setting the Global Standard for Camel Milk,” focused on scientific research, product innovation, international standards, export opportunities and market development, highlighting the UAE's efforts to strengthen the competitiveness of camel milk and position it as a globally recognised food product.

A panel on Finance, Investment and Blended Capital for Innovative Food Systems explored how to mobilise private investment into the first mile of agriculture.

Diane Menville, Associate Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), noted that smallholder farmers receive only 0.8% of climate finance, and said blended finance can reduce risk and unlock private capital.

Ahmad Mukhtar, FAO Representative to the United Arab Emirates and OIC of the FAO Subregional Office for the GCC States and Yemen, called for food security to be treated as a business opportunity.

A fireside chat on Scaling Innovation for Global Food Security: The India Perspective examined India's agricultural scale and its growing use of AI and precision technologies across farming, processing and logistics.

The Global Food Security Summit serves as a platform for governments, international organisations, financial institutions, investors, private sector leaders and innovators to address the challenges shaping global food systems and identify practical solutions that strengthen food security, accelerate sustainable agricultural development and improve access to nutritious food.

This year's edition welcomes participants from more than 70 countries and features more than 20 ministers and senior government officials, over 80 speakers and 350 registered CEOs, reflecting the growing importance of international collaboration in addressing global food security challenges