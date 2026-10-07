UN calls on Israel to reverse displacement, settlement policies in Occupied Palestinian Territory

NEW YORK, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Nations has warned of the continuation and escalation of Israeli policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, saying that settlement expansion, violence, forcible transfer, land confiscation and home demolitions are altering the legal and demographic reality of the occupied territory and undermining the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

A new report by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres to the General Assembly reviewed unlawful measures and administrative actions taken by the Israeli authorities between June 2025 and May 2026, particularly in relation to settlements, land confiscation and settlement expansion, as well as acts of violence by settlers against Palestinians.

According to the report, during the reporting period, the Israeli government approved the establishment of 53 new settlements in the West Bank, while 102 new outposts were established, bringing the total number of outposts to 375. Plans were also advanced or approved for approximately 24,580 housing units in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

The report said that 5,715 Palestinians were displaced during the reporting period, while approximately 48,000 Palestinians have been forcibly displaced in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since 7th October 2023.

It also documented the demolition, seizure or evacuation of 1,171 structures, including 233 residential structures and 655 agricultural or commercial structures, resulting in the displacement of more than 1,200 Palestinians.

The report highlighted continued settler violence, including physical attacks, the burning of homes and property, damage to crops and water sources and the prevention of access to agricultural and grazing land. It also pointed to continuing patterns of support and coordination between settlers and some members of the Israeli security forces.

Guterres said the continuation of these policies and practices raised growing concerns about the de facto annexation of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, stressing that settlement expansion, land confiscation and forcible transfer undermine the territorial integrity of the Occupied Palestinian Territory and the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

The United Nations renewed its call on Israel to end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and comply with its obligations under international law, immediately and completely cease all settlement activity and related activities, and evacuate all settlers from the occupied territory, including East Jerusalem.

It also called for the reversal of policies and practices leading to forcible transfer, ensuring the safe and sustainable return of displaced communities, ending land confiscation, forced evictions and home demolitions, halting the reallocation of land for settlements, and taking measures to protect Palestinians and ensure accountability for perpetrators of violence.

The report recommended that all United Nations Member States comply with the conclusions of the International Court of Justice in its advisory opinion of 19th July 2024, including by not recognising as legal the situation arising from Israel's unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and by not rendering aid or assistance in maintaining that situation.