Kenya records first Ebola death

NAIROBI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Kenya's Health Minister announced the country's first confirmed Ebola death after a Kenyan citizen who had been living in the Democratic Republic of the Congo arrived in the capital, Nairobi, last Saturday.

The minister said the patient developed symptoms including a high fever and severe bleeding under the skin after arriving in Nairobi, noting that medication may have masked symptoms of the infection before he died on Monday.

He added that authorities are currently tracing around 28 people who had come into contact with the patient, including family members and healthcare workers.