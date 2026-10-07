Investopia Bridge 2026 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- “Investopia Bridge 2026” kicked off today in Abu Dhabi, bringing together ministers, policymakers, investors and business leaders from the UAE and across the world to discuss shifts in the global economic and investment landscape and ways to strengthen investor confidence and attract long-term capital.

Held under the theme “Investing in a More Resilient World”, the event serves as a strategic bridge to the next flagship edition of Investopia in 2027.

Participants include Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Co-Chair of the Investopia Board of Trustees; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment and Co-Chair of the Board; Adolfo Urso, Italy’s Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy; Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade; Stephen Flynn, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Tourism and Transport in the Scottish Government; and Dame Susan Langley, Lady Mayor of the City of London, alongside ministers, government officials, senior business leaders, investors and CEOs from the UAE and participating countries.

The event’s programme focuses on factors driving investor confidence and economic competitiveness, the role of economic policies and international partnerships in attracting investment, as well as evolving corporate and financial institution strategies and global capital allocation.

The programme includes a discussion with Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi on the importance of investor confidence and the role of institutional quality, policy consistency, openness and innovation in attracting long-term capital and strengthening the position of economies.

Drawing on the UAE’s experience and a global investment perspective, the session explores how economies can enhance their competitiveness and attract long-term capital.

The programme also features a ministerial dialogue bringing together Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri and ministers from Italy, Lebanon, Uzbekistan and Scotland to discuss developing economic policies, accelerating reforms and strengthening international cooperation to unlock new opportunities and achieve sustainable growth.

As the new economy creates unprecedented opportunities for companies capable of innovating, expanding internationally and leading strategic sectors, one session showcases the experiences of UAE companies that have successfully built a global presence. It also explores ways to expand into international markets and establish partnerships in artificial intelligence, healthcare and advanced manufacturing, as well as the role of these companies in supporting economic diversification.

The agenda includes roundtables on trade and investment cooperation between China and Arab countries, investment opportunities between the UAE and Uzbekistan, capital flows between the UAE and the United Kingdom, as well as impact investing, electric mobility and the circular economy, financing for small and medium-sized enterprises and their cross-border expansion, and digital financial infrastructure.

This edition will see the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding between participating organisations and companies. A new group of entrepreneurs will also be recognised under the “Future 100” initiative, with agreements to be signed as part of the initiative. A dedicated report highlighting its key trends and outcomes will also be launched.