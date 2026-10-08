UAE Horse Racing Authority announces participation of 41 horses in 'second trial' at Jebel Ali Racecourse

DUBAI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Horse Racing Authority announced the participation of 41 purebred Arabian and Thoroughbred horses in seven races at the second trial race of the new 2026-2027 season, held this morning at Jebel Ali Racecourse in Dubai.

The UAE Horse Racing Authority said in a statement today that the second trial featured notable performances by 37 purebred Arabian horses, including 28 horses that had not previously participated in races and nine horses that had participated in races, while four Thoroughbred horses that had previously participated in races also competed. It noted that two races were held over a distance of 1,000 metres and five races over 800 metres.

Rashid Al Belushi, a member of the Stewards Committee at the UAE Horse Racing Authority, said the second race of the new season featured notable performances by purebred Arabian and Thoroughbred horses, reflecting the horses’ state of preparation and readiness through these trial races.

He explained that the races would continue according to a specific schedule in line with the approved calendar, with the third race to be held next Wednesday, and measures being put in place to ensure their success, with strong cooperation from owners, trainers and jockeys, alongside the Authority’s commitment to providing all requirements that enhance the racing experience, as was the case last season.