UN puts Gaza reconstruction needs at US$71.4bn

NEW YORK, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Nations has estimated Gaza’s recovery and reconstruction needs at around US$71.4 billion, in light of the extensive damage to assets, infrastructure and the economy across the Gaza Strip.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) warned in a report that humanitarian assistance alone would not be sufficient to put Gaza’s economy on a path towards sustainable recovery.

In its report, submitted by UN Secretary-General António Guterres to the General Assembly, UNCTAD said physical infrastructure damage in Gaza was estimated at US$35.2 billion. Total recovery and reconstruction needs were estimated at around US$71.4 billion, equivalent to more than four times Palestinian GDP in 2025.

The report said Gaza’s economy recorded real growth of 34.2 per cent in 2025, following a sharp contraction of 83 per cent in 2024. Real GDP per capita stood at just US$212 in 2025, while unemployment exceeded 78 per cent.

It noted that productive sectors suffered unprecedented contractions, with agricultural and industrial output each declining by around 94 per cent, while the construction sector shrank by about 99 per cent compared with 2022 levels.

Gaza’s contribution to Palestinian GDP also fell from 17.4 per cent before October 2023 to less than 4 per cent in 2025.

The UNCTAD report concluded that rebuilding Gaza’s economy would require an approach that goes beyond emergency humanitarian assistance, combining relief, reconstruction and economic development.