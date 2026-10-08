US stocks fall as Treasury yields rise

NEW YORK, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Wall Street’s three main indices closed lower on Wednesday as long-term US Treasury yields resumed their rise, renewing concerns over inflation and mounting debt.

The declines came a day after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posted record closing highs.

The S&P 500 fell 17.78 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 7,801.15, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 66.50 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 27,533.39.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 355.91 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 51,165.37.