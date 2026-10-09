Abu Dhabi Honey Programme launched to develop honey sector, boost global competitiveness

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- On the final day of Global Food Week, the Abu Dhabi Honey Programme was launched to develop Abu Dhabi’s beekeeping and honey production sector and enhance the quality and global competitiveness of local products.

The programme represents an integrated ecosystem designed to develop the honey sector’s entire value chain, beginning with the provision of healthy honeybees and the advancement of beekeeping practices, through scientific research, disease and pest monitoring, honey quality testing and certification, and extending to investment and marketing support to create new opportunities for ‘Abu Dhabi Honey’ in global markets.

The programme comprises 17 strategic initiatives covering the regulatory, scientific, economic and marketing aspects of the sector. Key initiatives include developing a governance framework for the beekeeping and honey sector; establishing an Abu Dhabi Beekeepers Association; regulating the registration and licensing of beekeepers and beehives; identifying, allocating and regulating bee forage areas; developing a local programme for breeding Emirati honeybee strains; and establishing specialised training and educational programmes to build the capabilities of beekeepers.

The initiatives also include monitoring honeybee diseases and pests, launching research and development programmes in collaboration with universities and research institutions, and conducting a comprehensive study to identify the unique characteristics and distinctive varieties of Abu Dhabi Honey. This will provide a scientific foundation to support product development, marketing and increased international recognition.

From an economic perspective, the programme aims to enhance the attractiveness of the honey sector to local and international investors and support producers and related enterprises. It also includes the development of an export strategy for Abu Dhabi Honey and a comprehensive marketing plan for target markets, in addition to establishing the Abu Dhabi Honey Awards to encourage excellence and innovation and strengthen the emirate’s standing regionally and globally.

The programme embodies an integrated government approach to developing the sector. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment contributes to national efforts related to environmental protection, biodiversity and the sustainability of the beekeeping sector. The Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi contributes to identifying and allocating suitable land for bee forage and regulating its use to support sustainable beekeeping practices. The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council contributes to developing an integrated system for monitoring, conformity assessment and certification of honey quality, as well as strengthening the standards and capabilities of local laboratory testing to support product quality, authenticity and compliance with approved standards.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), said the Abu Dhabi Honey Programme reflects the emirate’s drive to develop high-value food sectors built on innovation and knowledge, while harnessing the unique characteristics of the local environment to produce nationally made products capable of competing in global markets. He noted that this supports Abu Dhabi’s objectives to diversify its economy and expand the range of high-quality national products.

He added that developing Abu Dhabi’s honey sector represents a long-term investment in building a distinctive Emirati food identity founded on science, research and innovation, in line with the vision of the UAE leadership to advance the agricultural and food sectors through greater integration among government entities, modernised legislation, producer empowerment, and the development of integrated value chains extending from production to marketing and export.

He explained that the programme provides a comprehensive framework for developing the honey sector through regulatory, scientific and economic initiatives that contribute to empowering beekeepers, improving production quality, establishing a distinctive commercial identity for Abu Dhabi Honey in global markets, and strengthening the emirate’s standing as a leading destination for premium food products.

Dr Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of ADAFSA, said, “The Abu Dhabi Honey Programme represents a significant step towards building an integrated and sustainable beekeeping and honey production sector in the emirate, founded on knowledge, innovation and quality. Through the combined efforts of government entities and partners, we aim to empower beekeepers, protect and sustain local honeybees, and develop an advanced ecosystem for research, monitoring and quality, thereby enhancing the sector’s economic value and increasing the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi Honey in local and global markets.

“We aspire for Abu Dhabi Honey to become synonymous with quality, authenticity and excellence, reflecting the emirate’s unique environment, advanced research and regulatory capabilities, and its ambition to build sustainable food sectors capable of competing globally.”

Eng Ali Juma Al Kaabi, Project Director of the Abu Dhabi Honey Programme, said, “Through the Abu Dhabi Honey Programme, we are building an integrated ecosystem that advances the beekeeping and honey sector in the emirate by connecting local expertise with scientific research, quality standards and sustainable practices, while empowering beekeepers to develop their capabilities and improve production quality. The programme brings together 17 interconnected initiatives spanning the various stages of the value chain, ensuring that the sector’s development is founded on clear, sustainable scientific and regulatory principles.

“Our ambition extends beyond developing honey production. We aim to establish a distinctive identity for Abu Dhabi Honey based on its unique characteristics, quality and authenticity, while creating broader opportunities for local products to grow and reach global markets. Our goal is for Abu Dhabi Honey to become a trusted brand that reflects the quality and excellence of the emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

The implementation of the programme’s initiatives is expected to help unify the efforts of beekeepers, enhance their capabilities, support small-scale producers, improve product quality and consumer confidence, and develop honeybee strains adapted to the local environment. It will also support research and innovation while creating new investment and marketing opportunities across the sector.

The launch of the Abu Dhabi Honey Programme forms part of Abu Dhabi’s efforts to maximise the value of its local resources and enhance the efficiency and sustainability of its food ecosystem by building an integrated sector that brings together authenticity, science, quality, sustainability and economic opportunity, while strengthening the presence of high-quality local products in global markets.

The Abu Dhabi Honey Programme builds on ADAFSA’s accumulated expertise in developing the Emirati honeybee strain. Between 2015 and 2025, the authority successfully bred 10 successive generations and produced approximately 25,000 queen bees, of which around 19,000 queens were distributed to 613 beekeepers across the UAE, contributing to increased local production and reduced reliance on imports.

In 2026, ADAFSA also began producing the 11th generation of Emirati honeybees, continuing its efforts to improve local strains and strengthen their ability to adapt to desert climatic conditions, thereby supporting the production of high-quality local honey with distinctive characteristics.

International participation has further demonstrated the quality of the UAE’s honey products. At the Paris International Honey Awards 2026, ADAFSA received two gold awards for Sidr and Samar honey, as well as a silver award for crystallised Ghaf honey. UAE beekeepers also won 29 awards, providing a strong foundation for moving from achievements in production and quality towards building an integrated brand that enhances the value of Abu Dhabi Honey and expands its presence in regional and global markets.

Through the integration of regulatory, scientific, production and commercial initiatives, the Abu Dhabi Honey Programme seeks to establish a trusted and sustainable ecosystem rooted in the distinctive characteristics of the emirate’s environment, transforming these attributes into a high-value local product that carries Abu Dhabi’s identity and quality to global markets.