WTO raises global merchandise trade growth forecast to 3.9% for 2026

GENEVA, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Thursday raised its forecast for global merchandise trade growth in 2026 to 3.9 percent, up from 1.9 percent in March, driven by supply chain adjustments and strong investment in artificial intelligence.

However, the WTO lowered its forecast for commercial services trade growth in 2026, citing conditions in the Middle East, according to its latest Global Trade Outlook and Statistics report.

The report revised its forecast for growth in the volume of services trade in 2026 down to 3.3 percent from 4.8 percent in March.

It projected merchandise trade and services trade volumes to grow by 4.1 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively, in 2027.

The WTO also forecast global gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 2.6 percent in 2026 and 2.9 percent in 2027.

WTO Director-General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said the figures "reflect the resilience of trade on the ground".

Meanwhile, WTO Deputy Director-General Johanna Hill told a press conference that although the trading system had demonstrated resilience and an ability to recover, this did not necessarily mean it was strong.

"Vulnerabilities remain, and members are working to address them. Strengthening the multilateral trading system will help ensure that the global economy is better equipped to deal with future shocks," she added.