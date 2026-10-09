Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre strengthens cultural presence in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre has continued its presence in the Republic of Kazakhstan as part of the “Minarets of the Two Capitals” initiative under the “Jusoor” programme, in coordination with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and the UAE Embassy in Kazakhstan.

The initiative forms part of the Centre’s strategy to strengthen its cultural and civilisational presence globally and advance its mission of promoting tolerance, coexistence and intercultural dialogue.

The initiative builds on the Centre’s cultural and intellectual engagement in Kazakhstan spanning nearly eight years, since it presented a model of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque to the Museum of Peace and Reconciliation in Astana, as well as to the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Centre for Arabic Language Education.

The Centre also presented a selection of specialised books from the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Library on the history of Islamic architecture and arts to the Archive of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Dr Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, said the Centre’s presence in Kazakhstan reflects the Mosque’s mission of promoting civilisational dialogue among cultures and peoples worldwide and reinforcing the values of tolerance and coexistence.

He noted that the Centre’s initiatives, activities and events extend the initiative launched in 2012, which has included the unveiling of more than 21 models of the Mosque in several countries around the world.

Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Ariqi, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, said the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre’s presence in Kazakhstan, from presenting publications from its library to the Presidential Archive to delivering a lecture at Maqsut Narikbayev University, represents a practical expression of the depth of bilateral relations between the two countries.

He added that the Centre delegation’s visit to the Astana's Grand Mosque carries particular significance as it represents a rich religious and historical heritage for Kazakhstan’s Muslims. He added that dialogue between cultures is not achieved through words alone, but through action, and this visit is a prime example of that.

As part of the programme, Dr. Al Obaidli delivered a lecture at Maqsut Narikbayev University. It was attended by the university’s Vice President for Academic Affairs, students and faculty members, as well as representatives of several embassies and academics.

He highlighted the experience of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque as a practical embodiment of the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to build bridges of communication among peoples.