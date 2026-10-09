Dubai Police Triathlon makes Dubai debut on Sunday

DUBAI, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Athletes and fitness enthusiasts will have the chance to swim, cycle and run their way towards international competition when the inaugural Dubai Police Triathlon takes place at Al Mamzar Beach Park on Sunday, 11 October 2026.

The championship has secured a place on the World Triathlon international calendar and will serve as a qualifying event for the 2027 World Championships in Hamburg, Germany, scheduled from 8 to 12 September.

Held under the umbrella of the UAE Triathlon Federation, the event welcomes athletes of different ages and abilities, with individual and team competitions designed to encourage participation, fitness and community engagement.

The organising committee unveiled the championship details during a press conference at the Cycling Hub, Dubai Police Officers Club, in Al Jaddaf.

The event combines three endurance disciplines, swimming, cycling and running, in a single competition, offering participants the opportunity to test their physical fitness and compete alongside fellow athletes.

Individual competitions will feature seven age categories across Sprint, Standard and Olympic race formats, while team competitions will include relay events across the same formats.

The organising committee said the championship is part of Dubai Police’s commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles and encouraging people to make physical activity part of their daily lives.

The event embraces the message ‘Sport as a Way of Life’, bringing together professional and amateur athletes, families and members of the community in a setting that celebrates fitness, determination and teamwork.

Al Mamzar Beach Park was chosen for its ability to accommodate athletes, spectators and families, creating an opportunity for people to enjoy the event together.

The committee explained that the championship is about more than winning medals. It offers participants the chance to challenge themselves, encourage others and experience the benefits of an active lifestyle.

The championship is being held in Dubai for the first time after receiving the confidence and recognition of World Triathlon, securing its place on the international competition calendar.

The organising committee said the event also reinforces Dubai’s growing position as a destination for international sporting competitions and tourism.

It thanked the championship’s partners, sponsors and media representatives for their support and expressed confidence that the inaugural edition would reflect the UAE’s sporting ambitions.

The Dubai Police Triathlon is part of the force’s 2026 cycling events programme, which features 14 races over eight months in cooperation with the UAE Cycling Federation and Dubai Sports Council.