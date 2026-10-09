AI capital expenditure will continue to rise by 10-20% in 2027: Global Trade Outlook

GENEVA, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Strong demand linked to AI investment more than offset the negative effects of the conflict in the Middle East.

According to the latest "Global Trade Outlook and Statistics" released by WTO on 8 October, demand for AI-enabling goods such as semiconductors and servers accounted for 47% of global merchandise trade growth in the first half of 2026, and trade in these products rose by 67% year-on-year, accelerating from the already rapid expansion seen in 2024 and 2025.

AI-related investment is expected to remain a major driver of merchandise trade through 2027. Global AI infrastructure spending is projected to increase by at least 30% in 2026.

Current market projections suggest AI capital expenditure will continue to rise by a further 10-20% in 2027.