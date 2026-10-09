Indonesia launches 11 industrial projects worth US$10.2 billion

JAKARTA, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) - President Prabowo Subianto launched Indonesia’s first electric-vehicle battery exports and 11 industrial projects on Thursday, with total investment of US$10.2 billion, Indonesian news agency (ANTARA) reported.

The projects span nickel-based battery materials, EV battery separators and electrolytes, electrolytic aluminum, electric mining and industrial trucks, and photovoltaic glass for solar-energy applications.

Together, the projects are expected to create more than 10,000 jobs.