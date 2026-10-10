Trump says Russia to supply diesel to US, global markets to ease fuel prices

WASHINGTON, 10th October, 2026 (WAM) -- US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Russia had agreed to supply millions of tonnes of diesel to the United States and global markets following a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a move aimed at easing rising energy prices.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel, followed by another 500,000 tonnes in November and one million tonnes shortly afterwards.

He added that Moscow could deliver a further three million tonnes within a short period, depending on the condition of its refineries.

The US Treasury Department issued a temporary licence authorising transactions involving Russian diesel, including imports into the United States, until 7th April 2027, easing restrictions imposed on Russia's energy sector over the war in Ukraine.